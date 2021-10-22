Formula 1 | Hamilton sets clear goal for remaining F1 races

As the battle for the 2021 F1 World Championship draws closer to the finish line, Lewis Hamilton has a clear idea of ​​what he wants to accomplish in the last six races.

Lewis Hamilton tells Austin today that his goal over the last six races is not to win everything but “to maximize his number of points”, while he must regain the lead from Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver enters the United States Grand Prix this weekend with a six-point lead over the Briton.

When asked if it was important for Mercedes to achieve a victory in the United States given that Red Bull is notoriously strong in Mexico, the next race on the calendar, Hamilton explained that it is imperative to make the most of it. gone every opportunity in the last six races.

“It’s important to win every race or to maximize our points. That’s our goal over the next six races. We can’t win everything, although I would love to do it!”

“It’s going to be incredibly difficult, and there will be times when we can maybe get ahead of them. I hate to assume that Mexico isn’t going to be good for us, but yeah … they’re generally very strong in Mexico. . “

“A lot can happen in those six races so I think we just take one race at a time and give everything we have for each one, that’s the best approach.”

Hamilton and Verstappen have had two high-profile crashes so far this season, but the Mercedes driver insists their relationship hasn’t changed so much now that they are fighting for the world championship.





“I don’t really have much to say, we have limited communication… Maybe some riders have hung on more than others. I wouldn’t say I’m particularly close to anyone here. Last year we saw each other on the track and said hello, we’ll do the same this year. It’s no different for me personally. “

Looking ahead to this weekend’s United States GP, Hamilton adds that he was surprised by the reception given to Formula 1 – after noting how much she had grown since her first United States GP in 2007 in Indianapolis.

“I think we already knew from the start that there was huge potential here. My first race in the United States was in 2007, but I’ve been to a NASCAR race, an NFL game, to an NBA game, I’ve seen it before – they’re crazy about sports here. “

“And there is never enough sport, there is always more action, and the progress that I have seen over the years has been tremendous. is the biggest increase: more and more people are talking about it, more and more people are engaging; the amount of emails and messages I get from people I have known for years in the States- United but who never knew what I was doing are now addicted. Many of them will be there this weekend. “

“This new connection between F1 and the USA is something good, it’s a good thing and it’s great to see the response from the fans.”