Formula 1 | United States, FP1: Bottas and Mercedes F1 take the lead

The United States Grand Prix started with the first free practice at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The weather was good, as it should be throughout the weekend.

It was announced early enough that Sebastian Vettel and George Russell would start from the back of the grid on Sunday due to engine penalties. Mercedes later confirmed that Bottas would take 5 penalty spots for switching internal combustion engines, his sixth of the season.

The session was very quickly interrupted by a red flag, caused by a mechanical failure of Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard stopped his Alpine at the end of the long straight, and the session was suspended to clear it.

When it resumed, Lewis Hamilton took the lead in the session before it was again disturbed by the departure of Charles Leclerc. But the Ferrari driver managed to get back to his pit.

The Monegasque seemed to lose control suddenly after his car bounced off the bumps at the end

Hamilton then improved his time to 1’36 “381, but the Mercedes F1 driver complained about the overheating of his tires, especially at the rear. He was beaten by Vettel, but the German’s time was canceled. for not respecting the track limits.

Verstappen then took the fastest time in 1’36 “0, and Hamilton beat him a few minutes later in 1’35” 0. It was then Bottas who took the lead in 1’34 “874. The drivers lacked grip because of the bumps, like Lando Norris and Nikita Mazepin, who went off the track without gravity.

Sergio Pérez also complained, when he was just entering the top 10, of the deplorable handling of his Red Bull at the start of the first sector. Again the McLarens did not look the best, unlike the Ferraris of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who slipped into the top 5 behind the Mercedes and Verstappen.

The session ended with a Mercedes F1 double, with Bottas ahead of Hamilton. Verstappen is third ahead of Leclerc, Sainz and Pierre Gasly, already very solid. Pérez follows in front of Lando Norris and the Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen.

George Russell follows ahead of Esteban Ocon and the Aston Martins, then Alonso, who was able to run late in the session. Daniel Ricciardo is ahead of Nicholas Latifi, Yuki Tsunoda and the Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

The end of the session was marked by a collision between Pérez and Schumacher, after a misunderstanding at turn 12. For his part, Räikkönen came out at the end of the first sector but without seriousness.



