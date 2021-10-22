Forza Horizon 5’s weight revealed thanks to preloading and it’s a big baby

Passed gold not long ago, Forza Horizon 5 continues its little path towards its release, still set for November 5 on PC and Xbox consoles. Today, the launch of preloads reveals how big Playground’s Mexico will be on your console, it’s heavy.

It’s okay, you can start the preloading Forza Horizon 5 on all media and platforms on which it will be available, except for the Steam version, but a date should be announced soon.

Particularly sumptuous and boasting of offering luxurious Mexico in 4K60FPS, Forza Horizon 5 is Microsoft’s first major exclusive in quite a while. Since FH3, the series has really succeeded in finding its niche, offering a good overlay of social and the exploration of a map with dynamic climatic conditions.

But all of this comes at a cost, or rather a burden: Forza Horizon 5 is one of that category of games that campaign hookups will curse until the end of the night, since it exceeds a hundred gigas. Find out below





Weight of Forza Horizon 5 on all media

Xbox Series X | S: 103 GB

Xbox One: 116 GB

Windows: 103 GB

Steam: 103 GB

Please note that as usual, Xbox exclusivity requires, the game will be offered directly on the console and PC game passes.