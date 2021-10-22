Four French banks in the sights of the tax authorities for a potential massive financial fraud – RT en français

Three years after an investigation revealing an alleged financial fraud called CumCum, the amounts of the “biggest tax heist in history” are revised upwards. It would have cost more than 33 billion euros to the French tax authorities in 20 years.

In 2018, a consortium of 16 international media led by the German publishing house Correctiv published a survey entitled “Cumex files”. He revealed in particular that a financial package called CumCum had cost several states of the European Union 50 billion euros in 15 years. This costing, established in collaboration with Christoph Spengel’s team from the University of Mannheim (Germany), has since been updated. According to data published on October 21, it would in fact be 150 billion euros that in 20 years escaped the tax authorities of several countries.

In the world of finance, CumCum is a well-known practice. This is a mechanism allowing foreign investors to avoid dividend taxes. For example, when a foreign investor – whether a small saver or a large investment fund – buys shares in a French listed company, he must pay the tax on dividends received. Thanks to financial arrangements, the CumCum makes it possible to avoid this tax; in particular with the help of the banks which, through the levy of a commission, play the role of intermediary by “carrying” the actions at the precise moment when the tax must be collected. The real owner of the share is therefore never identified, and no one pays tax on the dividends.

In Germany, another assembly entitled “CumEx” is added to the CumCum: as explained by France 24, it is in addition to obtaining the reimbursement of part of this tax on dividends never paid by exploiting loopholes of a tax system.

France first victim of CumCum

France would hold the record for the country most penalized by this practice, which would have generated between 2000 and 2020 a loss of revenue of 33.4 billion euros for the tax authorities. The tax loss would amount during this period to 28.5 billion euros for Germany, 27 billion for the Netherlands, 18.8 billion for Spain, 13.3 billion for Italy, or even 4.9 billion euros for the United States.





In France, four banks are in the sights of financial authorities, according to The world : BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Natixis and Crédit Agricole through one of its subsidiaries.

The evening daily reveals that the French tax administration began to take an interest in CumCum in 2017, that is to say before the revelations of the consortium of journalists. The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) told the newspaper that a file was active, but most of the entities concerned declined to comment. As early as October 2018, a collective of 250 taxpayers led by the Socialist deputy Boris Vallaud had filed a complaint against X with the national financial prosecutor’s office, for laundering of tax fraud and aggravated fraud.

Tax fraud or tax optimization?

If successful, the investigation could lead to significant tax adjustments, but on condition that the illegal nature of these transactions can be proven. These could indeed not be considered as fraud but as tax optimization. The world indicates that the incriminated banks dispute the illegality of their practices due to the fact that, taken individually, the operations constituting the CumCum – lending, buying or selling shares for a short period of time – are legal. The inspectors of the Ministry of Finance will therefore be obliged to establish that the whole maneuver has a “mainly fiscal motive” in order to be able to attack it.

In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission – the policeman of Wall Street – sentenced fifteen financial institutions between 2017 and 2020 to fines totaling more than $ 400 million (343 million euros). In Europe, some countries like Finland or Germany have already legislated on CumCum.

In France, the National Assembly voted for a reform that entered into force in July 2019 to fight against these financial mechanisms but, still according to The world, the device was weakened by the majority on the pretext of a legal cleansing. Only the simplest financial arrangements have been banned, and banks could therefore easily circumvent the bans.

France has also implemented for several years tax advantages granted to nationals of countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia or Qatar, allowing them to pay no tax on dividends. A situation which therefore facilitates the task for those who wish to practice CumCum, since it is enough for them to temporarily transfer their shares in these countries to avoid tax.