Four questions around Twitter’s algorithm that “amplifies” more political content on the right than on the left

A laudable concern for transparency, but which questions. In a press release published Thursday, October 21 (in English), the social network Twitter recognizes that its algorithm favors political content on the right more than that on the left in several countries, including France.

The blue bird platform is based on a 27-page internal study (in English) which was carried out in seven countries: Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. “In six out of seven countries – all except Germany – tweets posted by accounts on the political right receive greater algorithmic amplification than those from the political left when studied as a group. “, notes the social network in his blog post. Franceinfo takes stock of what this research reveals.

What was the social network trying to study?

The study “aimed to determine” if the Twitter recommendation algorithm, which highlights tweets considered to be “popular”, “amplifies political content”, explains the social network. Dsince 2016, Twitter indeed offers two options to its users : either they choose to display tweets listed by the said algorithm, or they can decide to classify them from the most recent to the oldest (as was the case before the implementation of this algorithm).

Twitter therefore chose to compare the two systems by analyzing “hundreds of millions of tweets ” with political content, published either by elected officials or by media with a clearly identified political orientation, published between April 1 and August 15, 2020. The objective was to “better understand the emphasis on political content”.

What are the lessons learned from this study?

First lesson: tweets with political content are amplified more when viewed thanks to Twitter’s recommendation algorithm than when viewed in order of publication (according to the antecchronological thread).

Second education: in six of the seven countries studied (Germany is an exception), “Tweets posted by accounts on the political right receive greater algorithmic amplification than those from the political left” compared to conventional wire.





This graph shows, by country, how certain political groups are more prominent, according to the study carried out by researchers Ferenc Huszár, Sofia Ira Ktena, Conor O’Brien, Luca Belli, Andrew Schlaikjera, and Moritz Hardt. (SCREEN CAPTURE / TWITTER STUDY)





In Spain, for example, right-wing content is amplified by Twitter’s algorithm to 200% against just under 150% for those on the left. In France, right-wing content is also put forward more than left-wing content (150% against 125%), according to this study which took into account the content produced by the parliamentary groups of the Modem, the Republicans, the former – parliamentary group EDS (Ecology Democracy Solidarity), La France insoumise, Socialists and La République en Marche.

As noted by the Numerama site, specializing in technological information, by zooming in on the graph above, “on clearly observes that the tweets coming from La France insoumise are ‘amplified’ at around 110%, that is to say the least of all the parties, and that those of the Republicans are the most amplified, beyond 150% “. Note: the deputies of the National Rally are classified in the “non-registered” and are therefore not politically identified on this graph.

Why does the algorithm favor the right?

It’s a mystery, according to the social network. “It is much more difficult to determine why these observed trends are occurring, as it is a product of interactions between people and the platform.”, concludes Twitter in its press release. The platform nevertheless wanted to share the first lessons on the biases of these algorithms. One way to show that she is paying attention to it? Social networks, and in particular Facebook, had been put in the hot seat after the invasion of the Capitol, the seat of the United States Congress, by supporters of Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, when the former American president had failed to stand up. get re-elected in the 2020 presidential election.

How to avoid this bias?

It’s very simple: just click on the little blue star at the top of the Twitter application on a smartphone.





The window allowing to choose between the “popular tweets” selected by Twitter or the very last tweets. (TWITTER)

In the image above, your Twitter app’s algorithm first shows you which tweets it judges “popular”. If you prefer to do without this recommendation algorithm, click on “Vrather see the very last tweets ” to access the antecchronological thread of publications.