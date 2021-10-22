France, organizer of Eurovision Junior, chooses 13-year-old Enzo to represent it on December 19

Tic Tac : this is the song worn by Enzo, 13, to represent France at the Eurovision Junior, child version of the telecrochet, organized for the first time in France, announced Thursday, October 21, France Télévisions and the Union European Broadcasting Corporation (EBU), the organization behind this competition.

After Valentina’s victory in November 2020 with the title I imagine, France’s turn to host the 19th edition of Eurovision Junior on December 19, organized at the Seine Musicale and broadcast live on France 2. This competition, reserved for singers aged 9 to 14, will put in competition the representatives of 19 participating countries from Europe and Central Asia.

“With his song that evokes the time that passes so quickly, Enzo takes us into his world so lively and lively to remind us that life is to be savored every second”, explains Alexandra Redde-Amiel, head of the French delegation to Eurovision and director of variety, games and entertainment for France Télévisions, cited in a press release.

His title Tic Tac, oscillating between vintage Charleston and contemporary pop, was written and composed by Alban Lico (Vitaa and Slimane, Carla, Valentina). It will be available from midnight on streaming platforms and download sites.

Born in 2008 in Yvelines, Enzo, son of a pilot, grew up between France, Macao and Hong Kong. “His energy, his talent, his unique voice make (him) a superb representative of France”, congratulates himself Alexandra Redde-Amiel.

The winner of the competition will be the young artist who received the most votes from the public (50%) but also from all the national juries (50%). Unlike the adult version, Eurovision Junior allows you to vote for your own country. It will be possible to connect from December 17 at 5:00 p.m. on the website, to vote for three countries of your choice.