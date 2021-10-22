France Télévisions reveals that it is the song carried by Enzo, 13, who was chosen to represent France at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest organized for the first time in France

“Tic Tac”: this is the song worn by Enzo, 13, to represent France during the Eurovision Junior, child version of the telecrochet, organized for the first time in France, announced France Télévisions and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), organization behind this competition (A song to discover below).

After Valentina’s victory in November 2020 with the title “J’imagine”, it was the turn of France to host the 19th edition of the Eurovision Junior on December 19, organized at the Seine Musicale and broadcast live on France 2. This competition, reserved for singers aged 9 to 14, will compete with representatives from 19 participating countries from Europe and Central Asia.

“With her song that evokes the time that passes so quickly, Enzo takes us into his lively and lively world to remind us that life is to be savored every second”, explains Alexandra Redde-Amiel, head of the French delegation to the Eurovision and director of variety, games and entertainment for France Télévisions, cited in a press release.





His title “Tic Tac”, oscillating between vintage Charleston and contemporary pop, was written and composed by Alban Lico (Vitaa and Slimane, Carla, Valentina).

It will be available from midnight on streaming platforms and download sites.

Born in 2008 in Yvelines, Enzo, son of a pilot, grew up between France, Macao and Hong Kong.

“His energy, his talent, his unique voice make (him) a superb representative of France,” said Ms. Redde-Amiel. The winner of the competition will be the young artist who received the most votes from the public (50%) but also from all the national juries (50%).

Unlike the adult version, Eurovision Junior allows you to vote for your own country. It will be possible to connect from December 17 at 5:00 p.m. on the website, to vote for three countries of your choice.