Free offers new reimbursement offers with its Free Flex formula

Two new smartphones benefit from a refund offer, if you choose the Free Flex plan

The Free Flex offer allows you to benefit from a wide range of smartphones, by paying a small part each month for 24 months, and having the possibility of keeping it at the end of this period. And if it is still possible to buy your smartphone in cash in the Free Mobile store, the operator favors its Free Flex offer, by offering ODRs only for this formula. Concretely, Free explains that once the smartphone has received the “Reimbursement will be in the form of a credit note on invoice (s) from your 3rd invoice after validation of your request, except in the event of return of your mobile after withdrawal” specifying that these “Offers are valid for Free Package or Free Series subscribers who have subscribed to the Free Flex offer”.





The first smartphone concerned ist the Oppo Find X3 Lite which benefits from an ODR of 30 euros. With Free Flex, over a period of 24 months for this mobile, the first payment will be € 31 (instead of € 61 without ODR), then 24 subsequent rents of € 11.99 / month. At the end of the 24 months, you have the choice between returning your mobile or acquiring it by paying the amount of the purchase option of 50 €. In the absence of a choice, tacit extension of the contract for successive periods of one month. This offer is valid until November 9, 2021.

The second smartphone concerned ist the Samsung Galaxy S10 which benefits from an ODR of 20 euros. With Free Flex, over a period of 24 months for this mobile, the first payment will be € 39 (instead of € 59 without ODR), then 24 subsequent rents of € 13.99 / month. At the end of the 24 months, you have the choice between returning your mobile or acquiring it by paying the amount of the purchase option of € 61. In the absence of a choice, tacit extension of the contract for successive periods of one month. This offer is valid until December 3, 2021.