Freelancers, temporary workers, multiple employers … the headaches raised by “inflation compensation”

Posted on Oct. 22, 2021, 4:30 p.m.Updated Oct 22, 2021, 4:56 PM

Help expected for 38 million French people. An “inflation allowance” of 100 euros will be paid to each French person who earns less than 2,000 euros net, regardless of the spouse’s income, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on TF1 on Thursday.

Purpose of the measure? Coping with rising energy and fuel prices. The total bill will amount to 3.8 billion euros.

The device does not only target motorists. “There are price increases that do not only concern fuel,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal recalled on Friday. It does not target only the working population either: students and retirees will be able to benefit from this bonus.

If the government praises a measure “simple” and “without step to be undertaken”, several questions remain unanswered, on the mode of payment in particular. Who will pay? And when ? Explanations.

For public and private employees

For employees, whether they work in the public or private sector, the system is relatively simple. They won’t have to do anything. This aid will be paid to them automatically, “from the end of December”. For officials, it will be necessary to wait until January.

“It will go through their business,” the Prime Minister said Thursday. Employers will then be “fully” reimbursed by deducting these sums from social contributions levied by Urssaf.

To be entitled to it, it is the salary before the withholding tax that will be taken into account. It remained to be seen which month. A certain number of workers actually receive an end-of-year bonus which inflates their payslip. Matignon finally decided: it will be the one in force at the time of the announcement, namely the October salary.

For retirees and the unemployed

Thirteen million retirees, who receive a pension of less than 1,943 euros per person (which corresponds to a lower rate threshold of CSG), are also targeted by the measure. They will receive their allowance with their February pension. The latter will be paid by the pension funds.

For the unemployed, no action to take either. It is Pôle emploi which will make sure to pay them “the inflation allowance”. The payment date has not been confirmed. He will intervene “a little later”, underlined the Prime Minister.

For beneficiaries of RSA and AAH social minima (disabled adult allowance), payment will also be made later. The payment method has not yet been specified.





· For students

Students are also affected by the device. About “two thirds” of them will be beneficiaries of “inflation compensation”, reports Gabriel Attal.

These will be scholarship students and those who “are fiscally independent from their parents”. The payout channel for these has not yet been specified. For some of them, it could be carried out via the CROUS, which pays the scholarships. Finally, apprentices with an employment contract will also be able to benefit from the bonus of 100 euros.

For the self-employed

The logic gets a little harder for the independents. It is the Urssaf which will be responsible for paying, to those who are eligible, the premium of 100 euros.

But it remained to be seen what basis will be taken into account to determine who earns less than 2,000 euros per month. The government has finally chosen to look at taxable income for the year 2020, and will pay aid to those who earned less than 30,000 euros.

For short contracts

Another situation but new dilemma, for people who chain short contracts. This time around, the question is who pays.

For example, if a person carries out two 15-day contracts during the month of October with two different employers, who pays the premium? This charge could also fall to Pôle emploi. No clarification has yet been provided.

For temporary workers

Temporary workers will also be eligible for “inflation compensation”. Once again the question of payment arises. The latter could, for example, be carried out by temporary employment agencies. For temporary workers who also benefit from the RSA, it remains to be seen what will be the preferred payment method.

For employees with multiple employers

Home women, gardeners, or declared babysitters should also benefit from the premium announced by the Prime Minister. It remains to be seen who will be in charge of calculating their income, and who will take care of the payment of “inflation compensation”.

The universal service employment check (CESU), a means of payment used in personal service jobs, being a simplified offer from the Urssaf, the latter could be in charge of the payment.

This article will be updated as the government clarifies