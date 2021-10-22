Fuel check – Amount, conditions: everything you need to know

Faced with soaring fuel prices, this was the option favored by the executive. The creation of a fuel voucher was finally formalized by the Prime Minister during an interview with the 20 hours newspaper of TF1. Here is all you need to know.

What is its amount?

The aid, a kind of inflation compensation in the words of the Prime Minister, is 100 €.

Who can benefit from it?

All French people who earn less than € 2,000 net per month (the median salary of the French). For the Prime Minister, it is an indemnity for the middle class, which primarily targets those who work and cannot do without their car for that.

The aid also concerns the self-employed, civil servants, retirees, the unemployed… The means test is the only criterion, there is no need to justify the use of a car. For Jean Castex, it had to be simple.





The aid concerns each French person in this case, which represents 38 million people. If both members of a couple each earn less than $ 2,000, both will get help.

How to take advantage of it?

The aid will be paid automatically. It is therefore rather a bonus. The French “will have nothing to do”. For the employees, it will go through their company (which will be compensated), for the farmers by the MSA, for the self-employed by the URSAFF… It will be automatic.

When will the aid be paid?

From December for most French people, especially employees. For civil servants, it will be more in January 2022. It should be later for retirees. The aid will be paid in one go.