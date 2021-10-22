Fuel prices and premium of 100 euros: how and when will you receive this “inflation compensation”?

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this Thursday, October 21, 2021 the payment of an “inflation compensation” to cope with the rise in fuel and energy prices. What will be its terms?

No fuel check in the end, but an “inflation allowance”. While prices at the pump rose another 2 cents last week, reaching historically high levels at 1.56 euros per liter for diesel on average, and 1.62 euros for SP95 gasoline, Jean Castex announced on TF1 a boost of 100 euros for some French people. We take stock.

Who is concerned ?

French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month may receive this assistance. It is not income per household, but per person. Clearly, if a couple each earns 1,200 euros and 1,600 euros net, they will each receive 100 euros.

This device is aimed at all French people: whether they are salaried, self-employed, unemployed or retired, the Prime Minister said.

Faced with the rise in prices, the Government has chosen the most fair and efficient system.

38 million French people who earn less than € 2,000 net per month will receive an “inflation allowance” of € 100 per person.

When will this premium be paid?

“From December for most of them. For civil servants, it will be in January. For retirees, as soon as possible. It’s simple and it concerns the middle classes,” promised Jean Castex.

How to perceive this help?

It will be automatic. There will be nothing to do, assured Jean Castex: “it will be automatic”. For employees, it will go through the companies that will organize this distribution. A change will be made to payroll software. On the payslip, an inflation compensation line will appear. The 100 € will be paid by the employer who will be reimbursed by the State.

The self-employed will receive the 100 euros via the Urssaf. Eligible French people will receive assistance through the organization that pays them money.