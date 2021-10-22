Gabby Petito case: the human remains found in Florida are those of Brian Laundrie

The human remains found on a reservation in Florida on Wednesday match the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the American traveler found dead last September. The FBI confirmed this Thursday what the family of the young man, the number one suspect of the murder, missing for several weeks, feared since the day before and the discovery of personal effects belonging to him. “A comparison of dental data confirmed that the human remains discovered” on the reserve “are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI said in a statement.

Laundrie, 23, vanished on September 14, three days after returning alone from a road trip across the country with his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby. The young influencer, much followed on the Web, was finally found dead on September 17 near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. According to the autopsy report, she was strangled. How? ‘Or’ What ? Why ? America was passionate from the start for this extraordinary affair with many gray areas.



The key to the mystery

Considered a “person of interest” in the investigation of Gabby Petito’s disappearance, Laundrie was the key to the mystery. It was therefore the subject of intense research. Reports given by Americans convinced of having seen the young man in the four corners of the country had even poured in. He was actually on the Carlton Reservation, near Sarasota, Florida, not far from his parents’ house.