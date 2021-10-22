Gabby Petito murder: human remains found in Florida match boyfriend Brian Laundrie

INQUIRY – The fiance of murdered American Gabby Petito has been found dead. He had disappeared in September after returning home without his girlfriend from a long trip.

The manhunt can end. The human remains found in a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday match the boyfriend of murdered young traveler Gabby Petito, US federal police said Thursday.“Comparison of dental data confirmed that human remains found ‘on reserve’ are those of Brian Laundrie”, who disappeared in September after returning home without Gabrielle Petito from a long trip through the United States, the FBI said in a statement.

The 23-year-old, who refused to answer investigators’ questions before disappearing, had been named as a “person of interest in the investigation”. The police did not specify what nature these human remains were. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, 22, had left New York in July for a trip in a converted van that was supposed to last four months and whose stages, in the awe-inspiring settings of the national parks of the American West, were regularly shared on Instagram and YouTube, through photos and videos. But the young man with the shaved head had returned earlier than expected – and alone – on September 1, when Gabby Petito’s parents had not heard from her since the end of August. They finally reported his disappearance on September 11, but Brian Laundrie refused to answer investigators’ questions before disappearing, triggering a vast manhunt. The federal police, who had indicted him for fraudulent use of a bank card, had indeed issued an arrest warrant against him.

His personality had become central to the investigation, especially after the release of a video by police in Moab, Utah. Then the young woman’s body was finally found on September 19 near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and the autopsy determined that she had been strangled. “She gets angry sometimes”, Dhe declared in particular to the agents, called for a marital dispute, while Gabby Petito appeared in tears, in a car. After weeks of research, investigators had come to comb through the Carlton swamp reserve, not far from the couple’s home, a “large and hostile area at times”, police had warned.. “It’s dangerous work for search teams advancing through swamps infested with alligators and snakes.”, detailed the police. They discovered there in addition to human remains, “personal items like a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie” in an area that was “until recently under water”, Federal Police Special Agent Michael McPherson said on Wednesday.

The young man’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, “were informed that the remains (…) were indeed Brian’s“, their lawyer, Steven Bertolino confirmed to AFP. What does the notebook found near the remains of Brian Laundrie contain? Did the young man succumb to the dangers of the nature reserve or did he commit suicide? The forensic scientists should remain on site “probably several days”, warned agent McPherson on Wednesday, in an attempt to answer the many questions that remain unanswered. The disappearance of Gabby Petito, then the manhunt to find her boyfriend, have in any case been the subject of intense media coverage and a torrent of publications on social networks, to the point of causing a controversy over the disproportionate attention given to disappearances of white women compared to those from minorities.

