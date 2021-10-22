Game Pass or PS Now, you will have to choose according to your favorite game

Rockstar Games re-releases its famous trilogy of GTA games on multiple platforms. We learn that Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now will each receive a game in their catalogs. Here’s what to remember.

GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Here are the three games that contain Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Rockstar Games awakens the nostalgic feel by releasing three of its greatest 3D classics. This new edition will be available on November 11 on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC. That’s not all: at the same time, the Xbox Game Pass and PS Now services also receive one game each in their respective catalogs.

GTA The Definitive Edition: the differences between Game Pass and PS Now

Thus, depending on your subscription – Xbox team or PlayStation team -, you will not enjoy the same title in this trilogy.

On Xbox Game Pass

On the Game Pass, it is Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition which lands in the catalog, from the first day of release (November 11). However, it is not clear whether the game will be available on all devices compatible with the Xbox service or only on consoles.

On PS Now

The PS Now service, for its part, will benefit from Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition. Be careful though, you will have to wait a little longer since the availability here is not announced until December 7th. Another subtlety, it will be the PlayStation 4 version of the title.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/sVYRq0sqVe pic.twitter.com/rVGIXjOXfW – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 22, 2021

Rockstar Games is sharing more details on their site. You will note in passing that the different Nintendo Swtich will also benefit from a physical version of the GTA trilogy on December 7. The Android and iOS versions, they will land during the first half of 2022.

Finally, the trilogy on the first compatible platforms is displayed at the recommended price of 59.99 euros.