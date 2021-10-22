Gare de Lyon evacuated because of two abandoned luggage

At around 7 p.m., hundreds of travelers gathered on the square after the police evacuated and closed the station gates. The incident lasted about 40 minutes.

On the first evening of the All Saints holiday, the Gare de Lyon in Paris was temporarily evacuated on Friday due to two abandoned luggage which required the intervention of the police, before reopening around 7.40 p.m., SNCF told AFP .

At around 7 p.m., the police evacuated the station and closed the gates, according to an AFP journalist. Hundreds of travelers then gathered on the square, in peace. The station serves Lyon and the south-east of France.





Then the doors were reopened around 7.40 p.m. SNCF confirmed that the intervention was over and that train traffic was resuming “gradually”.

10 to 45 minutes late

The incident is expected to cause delays of 10 to 45 minutes, both at the start and at the finish, according to a spokesperson for the SNCF. The TGVs which were to arrive at the Gare de Lyon had been slowed down to be able to arrive when the station would be accessible again.

