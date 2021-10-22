More

    Gare de Lyon evacuated because of two abandoned luggage

    Business


    At around 7 p.m., hundreds of travelers gathered on the square after the police evacuated and closed the station gates. The incident lasted about 40 minutes.

    On the first evening of the All Saints holiday, the Gare de Lyon in Paris was temporarily evacuated on Friday due to two abandoned luggage which required the intervention of the police, before reopening around 7.40 p.m., SNCF told AFP .

    Read alsoSNCF strike: 2 TGV Atlantique out of 10 finally canceled on Saturday, 1 in 3 Sunday and 1 in 10 Friday

    At around 7 p.m., the police evacuated the station and closed the gates, according to an AFP journalist. Hundreds of travelers then gathered on the square, in peace. The station serves Lyon and the south-east of France.


    Then the doors were reopened around 7.40 p.m. SNCF confirmed that the intervention was over and that train traffic was resuming “gradually”.

    10 to 45 minutes late

    The incident is expected to cause delays of 10 to 45 minutes, both at the start and at the finish, according to a spokesperson for the SNCF. The TGVs which were to arrive at the Gare de Lyon had been slowed down to be able to arrive when the station would be accessible again.

    SEE ALSO – Is insecurity on the rise in France?


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleDonald Trump’s future social network is blazing on Wall Street
    Next articleKarim Benzema’s defense castigates the prosecution’s “strange intellectual construction”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC