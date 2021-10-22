Georges Brassens, a centenary and a timeless work

From Maxime Le Forestier to Iggy Pop, including the young generation embodied by Clou and Clio, artists never stop rediscovering his artistic heritage.

Consensual, Georges Brassens? The silversmith of the song, whose centenary we are celebrating, would have hated this word, which suits him so little. However, forty years after his disappearance, the man finally got everyone to agree. This “Puffer of priests, cops and soldiers” ended up becoming an institution itself. A beacon of French culture, in any case. Rarely has our language been so well supported as by this grandson of Italian immigrants, who leaves an impeccable legacy, the fruit of hard work, which crosses the decades wonderfully. “Surprisingly, it remains very current. We always want our children to like what we liked. Brassens has been passed down from generation to generation. We can see it clearly with today’s singers, who all have something to do with him ”, explains Sophie Delassein.

The journalist and author went to ask about twenty artists to tell how they would prepare for an imaginary meeting with the master, in the context of