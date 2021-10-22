Germany: Rebound in COVID-19 cases, Länder discuss braking measures



GERMANY: COVID-19 CASES REBOUND, LÄNDER DISCUSS BRAKING MEASURES

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Germany over the past week, the epidemic toll released on Friday shows, which could lead to tightening of restrictions in the country as winter approaches .

The incidence rate of COVID-19 cases, which measures the number of infections recorded over seven days per 100,000 population and serves as a benchmark for deciding on restrictions, rose to 95.1 from 68.7 a week ago , said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, the German federal health watch agency.





This rebound in infections comes as the leaders of the 16 Länder, the regions of the country, are once again debating the plan to fight the pandemic. The national state of emergency is due to end on November 25, which means the restrictions will automatically expire on that date unless they are extended by a vote in parliament.

Germany reported 19,572 new cases of coronavirus on Friday in 24 hours, 8,054 more than last Friday.

More than 1,500 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized in intensive care, up from around 1,400 a week ago, according to the results of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi) published on Thursday.

The Länder are unlikely to lift social distancing measures or the requirement to wear a mask and show a negative test, vaccination or disease cure certificate to enter most enclosed public spaces, the appeal to a new confinement remaining largely unpopular among the Germans.

About 66% of the country’s inhabitants are vaccinated, a percentage higher than the European Union average (63.3%). About 1.5 million people have also received a vaccine booster.

(Report Miranda Murray, French version Diana Mandiá, edited by Marc Angrand)