Global warming threatens world peace

Global warming threatens global stability, according to a US intelligence report, which predicts a growing risk of conflicts due to water scarcity and migratory movements after 2030.

“Geopolitical tensions are likely to worsen, because countries will have differences over how to reduce greenhouse emissions to meet the objectives of the Paris agreement,” US intelligence told a few weeks of the COP26 world climate conference scheduled for Glasgow in early November.





The melting ice in the Arctic “is already amplifying the strategic competition for access to its natural resources”, notes this report which presents the conclusions of all the American intelligence services. Elsewhere, with rising temperatures and extreme weather events, “there is a growing risk of conflicts over water and migration, especially after 2030”.

Geoengineering techniques, a future source of conflict

Most countries “will be faced with difficult economic choices and will probably rely on technological advances to reduce their emissions quickly, but later,” say the intelligence services, warning that geoengineering techniques, which aim to manipulate and changing the climate and the environment may be another source of conflict.

