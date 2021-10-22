Gmail knows you’re emailing the wrong people and tries to help you out with color

Gmail is deploying interface changes to make the user experience more pleasant: new visual indicators have been deployed in webmail to avoid, among other things, avoiding sending an email to the wrong recipient.

Everyone undoubtedly has a story to tell around an email that should not have arrived in the mailbox of this or that correspondent. It is to avoid this type of mishap in the future that Gmail has been deploying various modifications to its interface since October 20. Objective: to accentuate the visual indications to know immediately if you have put the right person as the recipient.

Gmail tries to limit the cases of sending errors to the wrong person

Several changes are therefore expected: from now on, addresses will be displayed by showing small thumbnails on the side to show the avatar of your contacts. Thus, you will be able to notice more easily that the medallion is not the one you are used to seeing if you regularly exchange mail with this or that Internet user.

Another development: recipients external to your organization will be displayed in a stronger color, with a strong yellow. For example, if you send an email from your @ masociete.fr account to four correspondents, three of whom use an address in @ masociete.fr and the last in @ gmail.com, it will be displayed in yellow, to attract your attention, to case where.





An even more important warning if in the recipient list you enter an address that is neither your organization nor in your contact list. The warning will take the form of a yellow window at the bottom of the screen with a reminder of the e-mail that appears suspicious. Maybe everything is fine, but Gmail will prefer to let you know, even if it means doing a little too much.

Some other advances should be noted, such as an indicator appearing right next to emails that are already present in the list of receivers. For example, if you have already entered the professional email of Bidule Truc, a validation checkmark will be indicated. The other emails that Bidule Truc will be filled in next to it, which will make it possible to check whether it is really relevant to duplicate the email on another of its addresses.

Other welcome touch-ups are announced. Thus, adjustments are made so as not to send unnecessary warnings, if it is established that two email addresses with different domains turn out to belong to the same group (for example, @ youtube.com will no longer trigger d ‘alert if an email is written from an @ google.com address). This is particularly useful for large groups.

