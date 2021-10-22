God of War: sales of the game revealed by Sony, a divine score?

Everything seems to be going well for Kratos and his son Atreus. Three years after their last adventure, it’s time to take stock and sales have just been updated by Sony… who can rub their hands.

Santa Monica Studios has achieved a masterstroke with God of War, released in 2018 on PS4 (and soon on PC): not content with having offered a formidable sequel to a saga that was sufficient in itself, the firm has concocted a devilishly well-controlled revival, establishing itself as an unprecedented turning point for the franchise.

Now that the saga is back on track and all eyes are on the sequel, a certain God of War: Ragnarok, Sony allows itself to confidently deliver a small report, subtly slipped into a post from PlayStation Blog…

Almost 20 million God of War on the clock

It is a more than satisfactory result that Sony has just announced: God of War has sold more than 19.5 million copies worldwide. It is simply gargantuan, especially for a title released only on one machine, the PS4 (this has not been the case for a few days however) and in only three years.

This should again and always reinforce Sony in its policy of developing single player AAA games: Spider-Man has, for example, exceeded 20 million sales in 2020 already. Impressive statistics which, in the case of God of War, should further increase with the arrival of the software on Steam and Epic Games Store.





A deserved success, according to you?

