good news and a great first are announced against the Angers SCO!

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the editorial of Laurent Hess on the nice shot Pape Cissé

There will be electricity in the air this evening in Geoffroy-Guichard, not to say a storm. At the time of receiving the SCO of Angers at the opening of the 11th day of L1 (9 p.m.), Claude Puel will have to convince his own supporters that he still deserves his place on the bench of ASSE.

It will not be an easy task for the Greens who have found themselves behind nine times out of ten since the start of this season … where they are running at an average of 2.3 goals conceded per game. Especially since the Saint-Etienne team will find itself reduced by the absence of four potential holders. It will also be a great first this season. To the injuries of Etienne Green, Timothée Kolodziejczak and Miguel Trauco in defense, is added the suspension of Zaydou Youssouf in midfield.

According to L’Équipe, Puel should seek his salvation by swapping his 4-2-3-1 in place for two matches for a 4-4-2 diamond. The reception of the fifth in Ligue 1 could in particular allow Yvann Maçon to make his comeback on the left flank. This would undoubtedly be the only good news in the grayness of ASSE.

