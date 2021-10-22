Gran Turismo 7: a making-of video and nice bodywork for the PlayStation exclusive

PlayStation’s famous car simulation will be back soon and to add to the excitement, Sony has just released a new video. And it is not commented on by just anyone.

Piloted by Kazunori Yamauchi, the saga Gran Turismo will return very soon with a highly anticipated eighth episode, years after a Sports opus that will have covered an entire generation. It will be very clearly a return to the sources assumed and even proclaimed by the Japanese director., who did not hesitate to include multiple references to the first games of the series in one of the last trailers.

Yamauchi takes center stage

After a trailer focused on a very specific brand, PlayStation therefore broadcasts a small video revolving around Yamauchi San himself : an iconic figure of the videogame landscape since at the base of all the Gran Turismo episodes, the first parts of which had established themselves as monster and frankly innovative successes.





In the making-of, the man at the head of Polyphony Digital therefore says a few words about the pregnant baby: in Gran Turismo 7, we can tackle all the love that an automobile requires, from its driving to its personalization in detail, whether physical or mechanical. A true love letter to lovers of beautiful mechanics which reminds us that the title will be released on both PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022.

Pre-order Gran Turismo 7 on Amazon

Pre-order Gran Turismo 7 – 25th Anniversary Edition