Grand Raid 2021: an edition marked by the abandonment of certain favorites

Benoît Girondel, Lambert Santelli, Alexandra Clain and Nicolas Rivière… all given as favorites for this 2021 Grand Raid, they finally threw in the towel.

The news fell at the first light of dawn, Benoît Girondel, one of the big favorites of the Diagonale des Fous 2021, gave up in Cilaos. The one who has two Grand Raid victories was once again forced to throw in the towel after 2019. Taking advantage of a mistake in the course of Lambert Santelli after Mare à Boue, the 30-year-old nevertheless pointed with five minutes ahead of Cilaos but injuries will stop him permanently.

The Diagonale des Fous 2021 is marked by withdrawals, in particular favorites who threw in the towel

Cilaos which will also mark the end of the adventure for Lambert Santelli. Victim of knee pain for three weeks, the Corsican who is yet third in the Circus will put his bag at the start of the Taïbit trail and will not take it again.

The hope pei, Nicolas Rivière, also dropped the case in the morning. He stops in the rise of the Taïbit, he, who after a victory hand in hand in 2019 with Pommeret, hoped to cross the finish line of La Redoute alone.

Nicolas Rivière who will be accompanied on the ascent to Cilaos by Alexandra Clain. The Reunionese, who was in 4th position in the Diagonale, retired at 9.35 am.

Raiders suffer from the heat

Experts point to the very hot temperatures felt in the Circuses since this morning.

Other withdrawals could occur before the end of the race, explains Bertrand Chartier in the 12:30 pm newspaper.

Summer has returned to Reunion. Trailers are therefore subject to the full force of the heat and the beating sun. Weather conditions that make raiders suffer in search of water, shade and rest.







Hot shot in Ilet à Bourse, Quentin Stephan

Arthur Joyeux-Bouillon, heat stroke in Ilet à Bourse

Olivier Lamarcque

Camachetty, heat stroke in Ilet à Bourse

