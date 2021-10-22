More

    Grand Raid 2021: an edition marked by the abandonment of certain favorites

    NewsWorld


    Benoît Girondel, Lambert Santelli, Alexandra Clain and Nicolas Rivière… all given as favorites for this 2021 Grand Raid, they finally threw in the towel.

    IP / CL



    The news fell at the first light of dawn, Benoît Girondel, one of the big favorites of the Diagonale des Fous 2021, gave up in Cilaos. The one who has two Grand Raid victories was once again forced to throw in the towel after 2019. Taking advantage of a mistake in the course of Lambert Santelli after Mare à Boue, the 30-year-old nevertheless pointed with five minutes ahead of Cilaos but injuries will stop him permanently.

    The Diagonale des Fous 2021 is marked by withdrawals, in particular favorites who threw in the towel

    Cilaos which will also mark the end of the adventure for Lambert Santelli. Victim of knee pain for three weeks, the Corsican who is yet third in the Circus will put his bag at the start of the Taïbit trail and will not take it again.

    The hope pei, Nicolas Rivière, also dropped the case in the morning. He stops in the rise of the Taïbit, he, who after a victory hand in hand in 2019 with Pommeret, hoped to cross the finish line of La Redoute alone.

    Nicolas Rivière who will be accompanied on the ascent to Cilaos by Alexandra Clain. The Reunionese, who was in 4th position in the Diagonale, retired at 9.35 am.

    Raiders suffer from the heat

    Experts point to the very hot temperatures felt in the Circuses since this morning.

    Other withdrawals could occur before the end of the race, explains Bertrand Chartier in the 12:30 pm newspaper.

    The 12:30 p.m. guest: Grand Raid special with Bertrand Chartier

    Summer has returned to Reunion. Trailers are therefore subject to the full force of the heat and the beating sun. Weather conditions that make raiders suffer in search of water, shade and rest.

    Hot shot in Ilet à Bourse, Quentin Stephan

    Hot shot in Ilet à Bourse, Quentin Stephan



    © Geraldine Blandin

    Arthur Joyeux-Bouillon, heat stroke in Ilet à Bourse

    Arthur Joyeux-Bouillon, heat stroke in Ilet à Bourse



    © Laura Philippon


    Olivier Lamarque

    Olivier Lamarcque



    © Laura Philippon

    Camachetty, heat stroke in Ilet à Bourse

    Camachetty, heat stroke in Ilet à Bourse



    © Geraldine Blandin

    Antoine Guillon at Marla Grand Raid 2021


    © Laura Philippon


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleLove is in the meadow: “A perverse narcissist”, the shocking remarks of a farmer on his contender
    Next articleThe slowdown in the European economy is already here

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC