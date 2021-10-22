Grand Raid 2021: El Habib Zoubert aka Tecno wins La Mascareignes

It is the Comorian trailer licensed to the athletics club of Mayotte, El Habib Zoubert, also known under the pseudo of Tecno, who wins La Mascareignes 2021. It took less than 08h 44min 02 to cover the 72 kilometers between Hell-Bourg and La Redoute.

El Habib Zoubert has been a regular in mountain races for four years. After a first participation in La Mascareignes in 2019, where he finished 4th, at the foot of the podium, he crosses the finish line this year with his arms raised as the winner. The runner who greeted his victory with a prayer.







The one who is known on the island of perfume under the nickname of Tecno is considered one of the best trailers of Mayotte. To prepare for the Grand Reunion, he took part in the Grand Raid des Pyrénées last August, where he finished in second place.

To properly tackle the Tour du Géla, one of the seven great races in the Pyrenees, Tecno prepared alongside Pascal Blanc, a regular in mountain races who has notably 25 years of competition to his credit.

Reunionese Romain Fontaine comes second

He was one of the favorites this year, and proved correct in the predictions. The Reunionese, Romain Fontaine came in second position of the Mascareignes 2021 after a very close neck and neck with El Habib Zoubert.







Moreover, the Benedictine passed the score of Colorado with a second ahead of the Mahorais. But it all came down to the descent. For his fifth participation in the Mascareignes, the quiet force still offers the podium.











In 2018, Romain Fontaine came third in the smaller but “more intense” race of the Grand Raid. In 2019, he took seventh place. In 2020, he offers himself the Trail des Anglais as an appetizer of a Mascarene which will ultimately not take place following the health crisis. A beautiful revenge which will therefore be taken this year.

His next challenge: the Bourbon Trail if the conditions allow it, especially physical ones. Otherwise it will be another Mascarene to assert its capabilities on the course before starting a longer race like the diagonal.

On the feminine side, Angelique Victoria Lesport wins La Mascareignes

Among the girls, it was the Tamponnaise Angélique Victoria Lesport who first crossed the portico of La Redoute this Friday.







The 360-year-old young Reunion Islander, who wore bib 3453, is the 13th runner from the Mascareignes to have completed the course between Hell-Bourg and La Redoute. She covered the 72 kilometers in 10h37m57.

On the second step, a regular on the podiums. The stiff Marcelle Puy comes who crossed the finish line at 11:49 am.