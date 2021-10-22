Grand Raid 2021: the Madmen of the Diagonal are released

They are 2,611 runners to take the start of this 29th edition of La Diagonale des Fous at Ravine Blanche. Stiffnesses which rise in successive waves to meet health requirements.

updated on October 21, 2021 at 11:12 p.m.



At 9 p.m. sharp, the first madmen were released at Ravine Blanche, Saint-Pierre. In order to respect the sanitary rules in force, it is in waves, every ten minutes, that the runners will launch out on the paths to cover the 160 kilometers which separate them from La Redoute.

Raiders who waited for several hours in the area called the “pit” before being aligned on the starting line. Impatience, apprehension, feelings vary from one runner to another. Among them, favorites but also anonymous.









Waiting at Ravine Blanche

Waiting for stiffness Ravine Blanche bag

A wait that gradually increased the pressure in the pit. The raiders remained focused until the last minute because they were in a hurry to take the start. Everyone has the hope of arriving at La Redoubt safe and sound.

A modified itinerary this year

For this 29th edition, the Fous have to cover 160 kilometers, including 9,400 meters of elevation gain, to reach the Stade de la Redoute in Saint-Denis. The route has been slightly modified compared to the last edition in 2019 with 5km less and a little less elevation as well.

But the race is just as tough for the raiders. The first difficulties will be felt after Domaine Vidot when the runners will already have 15km in their legs. They will then take the Strawberry Stride trail which crosses Montvert les Hauts before reaching Notre Dame de La Paix at an altitude of over 2,000 meters. Then head to the Nez de Boeuf before Mare à Boue which will offer them a splendid view of the Piton des Neiges.

After the climb to Cilaos, the trailers will go through the inevitable Taïbit pass to enter Mafate. At the Col des Boeufs, they will have done half of their journey.

After a big climb towards Dos d’Âne to leave Mafate, the raiders will attack Sans-Soucis, the Chemin des Anglais, the Grande-Chaloupe and the end of the tunnel at the Colorado checkpoint. After having started a last descent in the steep rocks, they will see in the distance the contours of the Stade de La Redoute and the Church of La Délivrance which has never been so aptly named.

An essentially male race

Of the 2,611 runners who try the Diagonale des Fous this year, 1,032 come from Reunion, 1,394 come from France and 185 from the rest of the world.

The average age of participants this year is 44 years. The youngest, from Savigny Le Temple, is 22 years old. The oldest, he comes to us from Belgium, displays the beautiful age of 75 years.

In terms of parity, 90.2% of the runners on the Diagonale des Fous are men. There are 257 women who try the adventure.

The first of the Diagonale des Fous is expected this Friday, in the early evening. The first female should arrive a little later in the night.