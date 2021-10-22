GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition: San Andreas is coming to Xbox Game Pass, all the info!

Here’s a hell of a big surprise for all GTA fans and Xbox gamers: GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, the remastered version of Rockstar, will be offered in Xbox Game Pass… day one.

There was already a lot of talk about GTA before, but as much to say that the franchise is still likely to make headlines for times to come. Just recently, Rockstar finally lifted the veil on Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, a compilation integrating GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas completely updated: new engine, retouching of 3D models, completely revised lighting effects, modernized controls… The redesign looks rather promising and all the information or images can be found at this address. And as much to say that the subscribers of Xbox Game Pass will be delighted on reading the following lines.

fire and San Andreas

The news was announced a few minutes ago, in the official Rockstar press release: GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will be available in Xbox Game Pass from the day of its release, on November 11. All subscribers of the famous Microsoft service will therefore be able to download and play freely the legendary open-world game of 2004, severely revamped for the occasion with a feeling close to that of … Grand Theft Auto V while being intentionally old-school. . A priori, the Xbox One version and the Xbox Series version are both affected, the latter providing better resolution and better framerate, announced at 60FPS.





Be careful, we are only talking about San Adreas and not the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition (which therefore includes three titles), but this already seems very generous when you know the commercial potential of such a franchise. As a reminder, the trilogy in question will cost € 59.99 when it arrives on digital platforms. A physical version is also scheduled for December 7.

For his part, Sony has managed to find another title from this long-awaited collection, namely GTA III The Definitive Edition on its PlayStation Now. War is declared.