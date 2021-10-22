GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: Release dates and improvements

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has just unveiled its release date and price … or rather its release dates!

The rockstar games store So tells us that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released November 11 in digital version, and December 6 in physical version. The compilation will be offered to € 59.99 on all platforms. You can already pre-order your version. Please note: the digital PS4 and Xbox versions are not yet available on the Rockstar site. Digital versions on Xbox are pre-orderable on the Microsoft Store.





Rockstar promises you graphic improvements, starting with lighting and textures, but also a best viewing distance. The effects of reflections on water, weather effects, foliage trees have been improved. The controls have been modernized, bringing closer the aim (one of the weak points of GTA III on consoles) to that of GTA V. It is specified that the conduct has been improved in GTA: San Andreas. The wheel of arms and radio stations has been updated, as have the mini-maps. The possibility of immediately restart a failed mission has been added. On Switch, the gyroscope can be used to aim, and the touch screen to zoom with the camera and select from the menus. Finally, on PC, the DLSS is supported, when the 4K / 60 FPS should be supported on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game sheet on Microsoft Store also tells us about the support of the HDR10.

Precisely, visually, the trailer shows us that the elements have been smoothed, and some characters were “cartoonized“ to make them more presentable with the current resolutions. The reflective effects are quite promising on this trailer, and all three games have clearly been updated graphically.

As a reminder, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released on November 11 in digital version and December 6 in physical version on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. The iOS and Android versions have not yet given any news.

