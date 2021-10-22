Haise announces the best possible news before Metz!

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the most expensive blood and gold transfers

As usual, Franck Haise started with a workforce review before receiving FC Metz on Sunday (1 p.m.). And the good surprise is the presence of Gaël Kakuta in the morning training, he who is the lucky charm of the Sang et Or. “We found Gaël Kakuta during the collective training on Wednesday. We found Gana yesterday, Massadio Haidara is in individual recovery. I do not yet have a specific date for his collective recovery, ”commented the RC Lens coach with a smile on his face.

Haise took the time to return to the non-match of his troops on Sunday in Montpellier. “Our first half in Montpellier was insufficient in terms of defensive intensity and I include the 11 players. I also find that in the intentions of the game, we should have done better, he breathed. We suffered a bit from the events, Montpellier had a good first half but we did not have a good one. “

Haise can not wait to find the audience of Bollaert

The coach of RC Lens is especially aware that he will be able to count on the return of the public of Bollaert. It makes him happy. “The very good news is that after a month we find our home audience, it makes us all happy,” he admitted. Playing behind closed doors is painful. It’s up to us to redo a real complete and successful service to resume our journey. We have to find the intensity that we are used to putting in matches. “

The adversity of FC Metz is not taken lightly in Artois. “Metz has a quality squad, a quality stadium. In a few matches they have gone close to victory. This team should have a lot more points, Haise admitted. There is a lot of athletic response in Metz. This team will not stay where it is, I am sure. That’s why we have to play a big game. “





