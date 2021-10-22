Halo Infinite Packs Up To Attract PC Gamers

343 Industries has released a Halo Infinite preview video for PC, highlighting the fact that NoFrag’s readers’ favorite license is released simultaneously on Xbox and PC, not as a secret port. They tell us about a revolutionary discovery: on a PC, you can customize a whole bunch of graphics options and keyboard shortcuts. They also become aware of the existence of ultra-wide screens “Oh my God we can see the shoulders of the Master Chief!” “.

They also promise us the lowest response times on the market, as well as an anti-cheat system. In order to limit breakage among console players, they plan to separate the matchmaking of games classified into 3 different queues: controller, keyboard / mouse combo and crossplay. And to convince the oldest among us, it will be possible to start a game in LAN, accessible via PC or console.





In the batch of essential information you were waiting for the most: there will be customization and it will be shared between your PC and your console (how come you don’t have any?), Synchronization between Xbox, Discord and Steam to invite friends in the game. On the gear side, Radeon will offer a limited edition of the RX 6900 XT (if you follow the news, that means you will have to fight for it) and finally, start saving, because I’m sure you’ll find the Razer PC Peripheral Package to be very tasteful.

The game is still scheduled for December 8 on Steam for € 59.99, on the Microsoft Store for € 69.99 or via Xbox Game Pass for PC.