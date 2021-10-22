Halyna Hutchins killed by Alec Baldwin: what we know about accidental shooting on set in Hollywood

the essential

Actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed the director of photography and injured the director of the western he was filming in the US state of New Mexico, police said Friday (Oct. 22). local.

This Thursday, October 21, the American actor Alec Baldwin shot fatally, probably by accident, on the director of photography of the western he was shooting, The Rust, in the US state of New Mexico.

What happened ?

On the set of “The Rust”, the American western in which Alec Baldwin is the main actor, a tragedy unfolded. The American actor activated a prop, a supposedly dummy gun, and killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injured the director, Joel Souza. Both characters “were shot and wounded when Alec Baldwin unloaded a gun used in the filming,” Santa Fae County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The director was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital. But she succumbed to her injuries, doctors said. Joel Souza, 48, was admitted to intensive care. He would be in “critical condition”, according to the spokesperson for the sheriff heard by The Hollywood Reporter. It would be an “accident” involving the accessory which should have been charged blank.

What is the current situation ?

Thursday evening, the witnesses were heard by the police. No prosecution has yet been initiated. “Investigators are trying to find out what type of projectile was fired” announced the sheriff’s services, assuring that they were trying to understand the circumstances of the tragedy.

The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper in the state where “the accident happened” published photos of the actor, taken shortly after the accident. Alec Baldwin appears devastated, on the phone with an interlocutor whose identity we do not know. In a second shot, he appears shaken by the drama.

“Mr. Baldwin was questioned by police,” said Santa Fe Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios. “He provided statements and answered some questions. He introduced himself voluntarily and left the building after the interrogations were over. No prosecution was initiated and no arrests were made.” The entire cast and the whole team are totally devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our sincere condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones, ”the production spokesperson said in a statement. stopped shooting the film for an indefinite period and fully cooperate “in the investigation.

Who was Halyna Hutchins?

“He was a wonderful, positive and creative person who was thrilled to break into and make films,” a friend of the late cinematographer, Michael Pessah, told Variety. Halyna Hutchins was born in Ukraine in 1979, and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle.

After graduating in International Journalism from Kyiv University, she started her career as an investigative journalist in Eastern Europe. After this experience, she reoriented herself towards the cinema. In Los Angeles first, she accumulated small experiences, then, in 2013, Robert Primes, director of photography awarded an Emmy, supported her candidacy for training at the Amrican Film Institute Conservatory.

After two years of training, she takes care of the photography of many feature films. In 2019, she was among the American Cinematographer’s “stars to watch” list.

An unprecedented accident?

This death of a person in the middle of filming is not unprecedented. In 1993, it was during the filming of the movie “The Crow” that actor Brandon Lee was shot in the stomach. He eventually succumbed to his injuries. The weapon used to fire during a scene at the then 27-year-old son of martial arts star Bruce Lee was believed to contain only blank bullets. But the autopsy revealed that he had been hit by a .44 caliber projectile that got stuck in the barrel and dislodged by the detonation of the blank cartridge. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation had concluded with the “negligence”.

Shannon Lee, sister of Brandon Lee, expressed her support for the victims, their loved ones and “everyone involved in the incident” on Twitter, adding that “no one should ever be killed by a gun on the set of ‘a movie”.

In 1984, Jon-Erik Hexum, was killed by shooting himself in the head, while claiming to play Russian roulette on the set of the television series “Cover up”. He was supposed to have a blank weapon. The actor died at the age of 26.