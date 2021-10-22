HBO Max prepares its launch in France and debauchery at Canal +

After Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV +, OCS, Salto, StarzPlay Where Canal + Series, no doubt forgetting a few, is France preparing to welcome a new streaming service?

HBO Max, available in the United States since May 2020, brings together in the countries where it is present the Warner Bros., Comedy Central, DC Comics, CNN, CW, Cartoon Network and of course HBO catalogs. According to media information Deadline, even if nothing has been formalized to date, the French division of HBO Max begins to emerge.

From the original French production

By the end of 2021, HBO Max should arrive in first European countries like Spain. In France, where OCS owns the rights to HBO series (and where series like Friends are broadcast by Netflix), the Warner group has not yet announced anything. However, HBO Max seems well planned with us.





While waiting to formalize its intention to arrive in France, the streaming service has debauched Vera Peltekian at Canal +, a former executive in charge of the original production of the series (she notably contributed to the series Ghosts). At the house of HBO Max, Vera Peltekian will supervise the original French production (dramas, comedies, documentaries, etc.).

When HBO Max will he arrive in France? Everything will probably depend on the end of its contracts with other streaming services. OCS will probably be the big loser in this story, unless he allies himself with HBO Max not to be left out …

Source: Deadline