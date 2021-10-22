“He made masterpieces, what he writes are really poems”

Like every year at the Lycée Georges-Brassens, in the north of Paris, it’s the same ritual for the November show. “Tradition has it that we open the show with a song by Georges Brassens”, says Andrew Infanti, music teacher Thursday, October 21. This year it will be Happy who like Ulysses, on the theme of freedom.

The singer would have celebrated his 100th birthday, Friday, October 22. Born October 22, 1921 in Sète and died in 1981, today continues to inspire artists but also the youngest. “They are very interested in the literary side, approves the music teacher, And with a song about freedom, it’s very interesting to know what their idea of ​​freedom is and how his music can embody it. “

If some students of the establishment – one of the few to offer a real artistic training – did not know Brassens, the majority of the first and the terminal adore him. “He made masterpieces and what he writes is really poems, it’s incredible”, comments a young girl. “I am my grandfather’s idol! add another student, And my grandfather managed to make us all love Brassens in the family. Even my little ten-year-old brother can be found listening to Brassens songs in his room. I think it’s great, it spans the generations. It is really awesome !”

Brassens in the text and on the guitar at the conservatory of the 11th arrondissement of Paris. Stéphane Audard gives jazz lessons. For him, there is a real interest in interpreting and teaching Brassens. “Here we have an interval which is very very large and very unusual in vocal music”, he said playing I made myself very small, “and besides, it poses a lot of problems when you play it because it’s not at all something that you hear easily.

“At this level, we really realize that there is melodic complexity in Brassens. There are plenty of things to take without reducing him to a singer with texts.”

Stéphane Audard, jazz teacher to franceinfo

Brassens himself wanted as much importance to be given to his lyrics as to his music. But whatever, he added: “In the end, those in the know will guess me.”