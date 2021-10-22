he proposes to marry him in the middle of a movie session

A 31-year-old soldier took advantage of a cinema session to propose his marriage on Thursday. Surrounded by her children and a few friends, the lucky one accepted and the couple should get married in December in Polynesia.

She said yes! A young Landais asked his companion in marriage, this Thursday, in the middle of the red armchairs, in front of the giant screen and in the half-light of a cinema in Saint-Pierre-du-Mont (Landes), as have first reported our colleagues from France Bleu Gascogne.

“I had been planning this for about two months with the cinema,” Manarri, a soldier in the Army, told BFMTV.com. “With Rebecca, we were sitting next to each other during the commercials and I knew my video would be playing 18 minutes after the commercial started. So in the 12th minute, I got up and I told him I was going to the bathroom, while I was hiding behind the door with the director of the cinema “.

A surprise video, which he had made, was first shown between the commercials and the start of the animated film that the couple had come to see with their children and some friends. At the end of it, the young woman got up, in order to allow his friend to make his request, knee on the ground and bouquet of flowers in hand before placing the ring on his finger.

“He contacted me via the ‘contact’ section of our website,” says Pierre Romanello, director of the Toiles du Moun cinema in Saint-Pierre-du-Mont. “I was initially surprised by such a request but I was thrilled by the idea and I immediately said yes because it is the first time that we have been offered something like this”.

A Disney animated film as a pretext

So that his future wife did not suspect anything, Manaari had invited some friends and their children to join the cinema session, in order to watch the animated film together. Ron Unlock, new Disney production. “I asked a friend of hers to suggest that she go see the film ‘as if it’s nothing’, and when she asked me to come I did the one who was not very motivated”, says the young father.





From the first seconds of the video, Rebecca “understood immediately”, according to her future husband, who had put their favorite song in the background of the video, You and me of the Lifehouse group.

During this time, on the giant screen, scrolled the following words: “Thanks to you, we have our small house and you gave me 5 and 3 years ago the most beautiful gifts that a man could dream of: the one to be a father. Today, we are just missing a small step to make this happiness a reality … I invite you to get up “.

“Do you want, from today, forever and even beyond, to be the future woman of my life?”, Then launches the young Landais to Rebecca, in the middle of the small cinema, immersed in Twilight. “Our children, who didn’t know, were speechless,” he recalls, “and she was very moved but she said yes, then we kissed and hugged.”

A wedding in Polynesia in December

Manarri, 31, and Rebecca, 28, have been together since high school, 14 years. Originally from Polynesia (he from Bora Bora, she from Raiatea), they arrived in France 10 years ago. “We would like to get married in Polynesia on December 21, 2021, it is symbolic for us”, explains the young man to BFMTV.com, “because we were both born on a 21”.

Usually, however, the young soldier is not necessarily the romantic type. “I’m really bad, when it comes to birthday presents etc., I always fall short. Lately, I haven’t been very present for her because of my job. I often have to go on a mission, so I wanted to catch up, prove to her that she was worth it. ” This time, he wanted to “mark the occasion”. Succeeded.