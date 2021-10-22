Here are the 5 worst foods that can develop cellulite

Subcutaneous fatty deposits, cellulite nests on different parts of the body, mainly in the thighs, hips, and buttocks. In addition to hormonal factors, its appearance can be linked to sedentary lifestyle, dehydration, smoking, but also to diet.

The cold cuts

On the list of foods favoring the orange peel appearance, we first find charcuterie, as well as all products rich in salt such as cheese, industrial dishes, or even biscuits. Consumed in excess, this condiment can indeed cause poor venous circulation and cause water retention, one of the predominant factors of cellulite. For adults, the WHO recommends consuming less than 5 grams (just under a teaspoon) of salt per day.

White bread

Foods made from white flour – which contains refined carbohydrates – such as white bread, white bread, and white rice, have a high glycemic index and thus lead to the installation of cellulite. You should know that the higher the sugar level, the more our pancreas will secrete insulin to lower it. However, insulin is the hormone that promotes the storage of fat in adipocytes (adipose cells). To limit the formation of dimpling (fatty deposits in the tissues), it is better to opt for products made from wholemeal flour.





Sweets and other sweets

Another best friend of cellulite are candies, candy bars, cookies, pastries, jams and other sweet treats, which also significantly increase blood sugar levels. Once in the body, the sugar contained in large quantities in these foods will quickly turn into lipids (fats) and be stored under the hypodermis. To prevent the onset of cellulite and prevent it from getting worse, opt for naturally sweet foods such as fruits, especially pineapple, red fruits, and kiwis.

The alcohol

In the drinks department, we find alcohol. And for good reason, besides the fact that it contains no nutrients, it dehydrates the body. To compensate, the body will then tend to retain water. This is why it is essential to drink enough water after consuming alcoholic beverages. In addition, in high doses, it promotes the accumulation of fat in cells, which contributes to the formation of cellulite. Note that drinking at least 1.5 liters of water per day allows the body to eliminate stored waste and therefore fight against cellulite.

Whole milk

Finally, it is recommended to avoid consuming whole milk, because of its high lipid content (36 g of lipids per liter), as well as dairy products which are particularly high in fat such as cream and butter. To combat lumpy skin, opt for lean meats, and put vegetables rich in antioxidants, especially in vitamin C. On your plate, the latter increases the production of collagen, an essential protein that gives the skin its elasticity.