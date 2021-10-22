Here’s how to observe the Orionid shooting star shower despite a full moon

NASA considers the Orionids’ meteor shower one of the most beautiful of the year, due to the many fast-moving celestial objects moving across the night sky. Meteors enter the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 238,000 kilometers per hour, causing them to leave traces of light that can persist for several seconds or even minutes. Some become fireballs that explode in light and color.

The meteor shower of the Orionids peaks on the night of October 21-22 in 2021. If you want to observe the sky, you might see between 10 and 20 shooting stars per hour. Unfortunately, this peak will be overshadowed by the light of a Full Moon that will take place the day before, known as the Hunter’s Moon because it falls in October. This means the Orionids will likely be disappointing this year …

“The Orionids are going to suck this year,” even NASA meteorological expert Bill Cooke told Space.com. “The Moon will be up all night, from sunset to sunrise”.

Journey through the dust of Halley’s comet

Earth passes in Halley’s wake twice a year, once in May and another in October. Each pass lasts about a month, which is why the resulting meteor showers – aquarid Eta in spring and Orionids in fall – last for weeks. The American Meteor Society predicts that the Orionids will last until November 7. The peak of each meteor shower occurs as our planet traverses the densest part of the debris trail behind Halley.

No need for binoculars and don’t stare at Orion

To maximize your chances of seeing the Orionids, find a dark location as far away as possible from light sources, especially cities. If you are in the northern hemisphere, lie down on the ground and look to the southeast.





In France, you will have to wait until past midnight in the night from Thursday to Friday to hope to see this meteor swarm.

Orionids are easily seen with the naked eye, but it’s best to let your eyes adjust to the dark for 30 minutes before attempting to spot shooting stars. Also, avoid looking at the moon or your phone, as the bright light might prevent you from spotting low-intensity meteors. NASA recommends that you do not use telescopes or binoculars to observe a meteor shower, as these instruments can only see a limited part of the sky at a time.

The Orionides rain takes its name from the constellation Orion, where the meteors appear to originate in the sky – they appear north of Betelgeuse, the brightest star in the constellation. Orion can be identified by the trio of stars forming a belt of hunters. NASA suggests, however, not to stare directly at Orion, as the meteors would then appear less bright.

If you don’t spot a meteor during this year’s shooting star shower, mark in your calendar mid-November when the northern Taurid rain is expected to peak.

