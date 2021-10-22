his unequivocal response to Paul Belmondo, after his pique towards Laeticia Hallyday

September 6, 2021 is a date that the Belmondo family will never forget. That day, Jean-Paul Belmondo breathed his last at home in Paris. His children and grandchildren organized his funeral while paying him many tributes on social networks. Since then, life has slowly resumed its course in the life of the Belmondo. This does not prevent Paul Belmondo from evoking the memory of his father very regularly.

After explaining to Bruce Toussaint why he does not prefer to watch Bébel’s films for the moment, the racing driver spoke in the columns of Paris Match this Thursday, October 21. The opportunity for the father of Victor, Giacomo and Alessandro to evoke the last days of the Magnificent, who was able to say goodbye to all of his relatives. And one thing is certain, Paul Belmondo feels lucky to have had this opportunity. The opportunity for him to evoke Laura Smet and David Hallyday, who did not have this chance when Johnny Hallyday died. “I would like to add something that may not please some, but too bad: I thought a lot about David and Laura, who could not live these moments with Johnny. It must have been awful, ”swung Luana’s husband to Paris Match.





There is no shadow of a doubt, Laeticia Hallyday is targeted by the statement of Paul Belmondo. If the widow of Taulier did not react to this undisguised spike, Laura Smet was keen to break the silence. And it is on Instagram that this (…)

