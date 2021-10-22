Hollywood in shock after Halyna Hutchins’ death

Dwayne Johnson, Elijah Wood and Patricia Arquette paid tribute on social media to cinematographer killed on set of western Rust by an accidental shooting of the actor.

Actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed the director of photography on Thursday, presumably by accident, and injured the director of the western he was filming in the US state of New Mexico, local police said.

Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot and wounded when Alec Baldwin discharged a gun used in the filming” of the film RustSanta Fe County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to AFP.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medics. The director of Rust, Joel Souza, 48, was admitted to intensive care.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, it is in “critical condition”. According to the specialized media, quoting a spokesperson for the production, this is an “accident” involving an accessory to be charged blank.

“I am in shock”

Hollywood reacted emotionally to the drama this morning. “I’m so, so sorry. Rest in peace. My love and strength to your family,” Dwayne Johnson posted on Instagram.

“The news of the death of director of photography Halyne Hutchins is absolutely terrifying and heartbreaking. My thoughts are with her family,” wrote Elijah Wood.

“What a devastating loss”, said Patricia Arquette. “My prayers go to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated.” And Nathalie Emmanuel (Game Of Thrones, Fast and Furious) to add: “It’s terrifying.”





“My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my shoots”, said James Gunn for his part, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy and of The Suicide Squad. “I pray that this will not happen again.”

“I am in shock”, reacted Joe Manganiello, seen in particular in Justice League. “I had the chance to work with Halyna Hutchins on Archenemy. She had incredible talent and she was a great person. I can’t believe this can happen these days (…) It’s a tragedy. “

Rust is a western written and directed by Joel Souza, starring Alec Baldwin as co-producer and as outlaw Harland Rust, who comes to the aid of his 13-year-old grandson sentenced to be hanged for murder. The filming site, Bonanza Creek Ranch, which is used extensively in westerns, was cordoned off Thursday afternoon, according to local media.