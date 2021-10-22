Hollywood Responds to Halyna Hutchins’ Accidental Death on ‘Rust’ Set with Alec Baldwin

All Hollywood is in turmoil after the accidental death, according to the authorities, of Halyna Hutchins. The 42-year-old cinematographer died while filming Rust, a western with and co-produced by Alec Baldwin. According to the first elements of the investigation, the actor fired with the pistol (supposed to be loaded with blank bullets) injuring the director Joel Souza and killing the professional of the image. And for those who have known her, near or far, during her career, the shock is total.

James Gunn has revealed that this kind of accident is always in the back of his mind when making a film. “My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets. I pray that never happens. I am wholeheartedly with everyone who has been touched by today’s tragedy at Rust, in particular Halyna Hutchins and her family, ”he said.

writing on Twitter.





Joe Mangianello, who had recently worked with Halyna Hutchins on the film Archenemy, its

remembered a very talented cinematographer who could have accomplished great things. “I woke up with the messages and read the news. I am in shock. I was so lucky to have @halynahutchins as a DP on Archenemy. She had absolutely amazing talent and she was a great person. She had such an eye and such a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could achieve next. Everyone who knew her encouraged her. I can’t believe this could happen in our time… Can fake pistol shots kill a team member? It is a horrible tragedy. I am wholeheartedly with his family and especially with his son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her… ”

Tragic loss

Robert Cargill, co-writer of Doctor Strange, expressed his dismay, while the director of photography was according to him a relentless worker, with admirable talent. “I loved the work of Halyna Hutchins so much. It is not only a tragic loss for the cinema but also for many of you that I know and who have worked with her. You and his family are all on my mind tonight. I’m heartbroken for all of you, ”he posted, before sending another message to the trolls of

Twitter : “I hate the fact that tomorrow on Twitter there will only be jokes about Alec Baldwin. If I’m not here tomorrow you can guess why. “

Joel Souza, director of the film, also affected, would also be released from the hospital, according to Deadline. For

Xander Berkeley (Terminator 2, 24 Hours Chrono), in any case, this new accident, which comes 28 years after the death of Brandon Lee in similar circumstances on the set of The Crow, should sign the final ban on the use of firearms (blank loaded or not) on film sets.