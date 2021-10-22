Home renovation: France Rénov ‘, a unique path to help you with your work

More readability and efficiency. This is the ambition displayed by the new public service dedicated to the renovation of housing France Rénov ‘launched by the government. As of January 1, 2022, France Rénov ‘will bring together all of the existing aid and support systems so far scattered between Ademe and Anah. It will serve as a single point of entry for all those who wish to renovate their property.

“This necessary innovation will guarantee a more visible and clearer offer for all, in order to create more complete and more coherent renovation paths”, explains the cabinet of the Minister of Housing Emmanuelle Wargon, recalling that 4.8 million households live in thermal strainers. “A change of scale” doubly necessary: ​​on the one hand to cope with the boom in renovations made compulsory by the application of the new energy performance diagnosis (DPE) and on the other hand, to better fight against the scams which proliferate in the area.

A simplified portal. Who says single route, says unified access platform. From January 1, 2022, the site www.france-renov.gouv.fr will bring together all the information on available aid, from advice to the financing of the work. A single telephone number is also planned, 0808 800 700, as well as 450 information desks across the country for physical appointments (with the objective of one counter per intermunicipal authority).

Creation of the Renov ‘Serenity Award. It aims to support the comprehensive renovations of homes over fifteen years old by 5.5 million owner-occupants with modest incomes. A variation of MaPrimeRénov ‘, this new aid will be available from January 1 to replace the “Habiter Mieux” program. It can finance up to 50% of the renovation work up to a ceiling of 30,000 euros and can be combined with other aid.



Creation of Mon Accompagnateur Rénov ‘. From January 2022 for the public sector and from 2023 for the private sector, a guide approved by the State will be in charge of “advising on the nature of the work to be carried out”, but also of directing towards professionals “Recognized guarantor of the environment ”(RGE). “This support will reassure households and improve the quality of renovations,” explains the ministry. Its recourse will be generalized in 2023 “for certain large-scale renovations”.

The precise modalities of the use of this new device, they will be “unveiled in spring 2022”. The goal? “Better guide households to the right craftsmen”, explains the minister’s office. It is also a way of ensuring that what is financed by the public authorities is well used and of better fighting against scams.