Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban behead a young volleyball player, sports hunted in the country

After coming to power, the Taliban apply their regime. And sportswomen are threatened by executions as well as their families.

Many try to leave the territory, but some did not have the time. Like talented young volleyball player Mahjabin Hakimi, who played for the Afghanistan junior national team.

She was beheaded a few days ago in the utmost discretion.

Normally, this kind of execution is not known: the Taliban threaten relatives who wish to divulge information on the death of a member of their family to suffer the same fate.

“The Taliban beheaded one of my players”

It’s’former coach of the young sportswoman who communicated the news by giving an interview to the newspaper Persia Independent.

She said: “The Taliban beheaded one of my players”

Mahjabin Hakimi was 16 years old. She played for the Kabul Municipality Volleyball Club and was one of the sports stars of the club.

For several days, disturbing photos where we see a severed head and a bloody neck, are broadcast on social networks. It would be the head of the young player.





The coach, who courageously testifies, said in the interview that only two of her players had been able to leave the countries, the others are hiding in terror.

Family says it was suicide

The girl’s family, however, insisted on refute the allegations about the execution of his death – for fear of being executed in turn – and declared that Mahjabin Hakimi had committed suicide.