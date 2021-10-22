How much is Lucas Paqueta worth in this transfer window?

October 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM by Thomas

Lucas Paqueta can raise his arms triumphantly, at the moment, he treats his club, Olympique Lyonnais, when it is not the Seleçao.

He is currently one of the most successful players in the French football championship. One of the most inspired too. At 24, Lucas Paqueta is right now, at the top of his balloon art at his feet, with the OL jersey, on his shoulders. It smells, for the club of Gones, the superb sporting operation and perhaps in the future, financial, because the 20 million euros, paid for him to AC Milan, are already well amortized.





Everywhere it is worth more than the cost of its transfer from AC Milan

And even better, with his Brazilian attacking midfielder, Olympique Lyonnais can hope for a nice added value, if he ever decides to part with it, in the future. Because all the studies agree in the same direction: Lucas Paqueta improves, on the transfer window, since the beginning of the year 2021. And everywhere, it is worth more than the expenditure for him, while specifying all the same, that Lyon will owe 15% of any capital gain on him to AC Milan.

Lucas Paqueta is under contract with OL until 2025

At the lowest, the Brazilian is estimated at 35 million euros by Transfermarkt, the specialist in auditing and financial advice, KPMG, gives it to 43.2 million euros and the highest range is that of the ‘Football Observatory, for which the player is worth 50 to 70 million euros. This, while there are about three and a half seasons left for the player, in contract with Olympique Lyonnais. Lucas Paqueta has played 46 games for Les Gones, since his arrival, he has scored fourteen goals and distributed six assists.











