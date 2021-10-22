how the British media reacted to the hospitalization of Queen Elizabeth II

In their various articles, publications across the Channel were optimistic and argued that the sovereign kept “good morale.”

The announcement had the effect of a small earthquake across the Channel. Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that after being forced to rest by her doctors, Queen Elizabeth II had spent the night from Wednesday to Thursday in the hospital to undergo examinations presented as “preliminary . “

While she must celebrate her 70 years on the throne in 2022, the 95-year-old sovereign continues to display good form and her hospitalizations made public are extremely rare. The last dates back to 2013, when she had spent 24 hours in the hospital for gastroenteritis, and the previous one ten years earlier.

Despite her age, the death of her husband Philip in April and the Covid-19 pandemic, the British sovereign tirelessly continues to participate in public events and “maintains good morale”, underlines her entourage.

“Royal shock”

The late schedule of this announcement preventing the media from making their headlines on the subject, the information is logically included on the various sites of British publications. Unsurprisingly, it was the tabloids, still extremely popular with the population, which first picked up the information.

“Royal Shock”, title as well The Sun, printed daily to more than 1.2 million copies, which points out that the monarch was back to business as of Thursday afternoon. Very quickly, the latter indeed wanted to catch up with its “delay” and consulted the famous red boxes which are used by the administration of the nation to transport official documents.

For its part, the Daily Mail stresses that this hospitalization would not be linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, specifying that it had not yet been communicated if the queen had received her vaccination booster. “But given her age, it is likely that she had it”, is it advanced in this media famous for its extended titles.

Far behind his story dedicated to the fatal injury inflicted by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a movie, the Daily Star for his part, confines himself to delivering a very factual version of the facts, specifying that the queen plans despite this alert to participate in the Cop26 which will be held at the end of the month in Scotland.





The optimistic press

In the more general press, the news was also widely relayed. Thereby, The Times once again reminds us that the queen is “in good spirit”, to understand “in good spirits” after her hospitalization.

For his part, The Independent recalled the sovereign’s busy schedule despite her declining state of health, she who was seen helped by a cane to get around.

Recently, she held two virtual meetings with the ambassadors of Belize and Greece, met with Canadian troops, had a call with Boris Johnson, the daily said.

The sovereign holds the record for longevity on the British throne, which she acceded almost 70 years ago, in 1952. Besides her rare previous hospitalizations, she is not known to have any health problems but she must have missed a visit in January 2020 due to a mild cold. We still saw her riding a pony a few months ago.

Tuesday, the British magazine The Oldie had indicated that the queen had refused the prize which he gives each year to an elderly person: “His Majesty thinks that we have the age that we feel and therefore do not think they meet the criteria to accept”, had indicated his services in the refusal letter.