how to improve performance with an AMD Ryzen processor

AMD and Windows 11 did not mix well when the system was released. It is now corrected according to Microsoft and AMD thanks to several updates.

The launch of Windows 11 was not without its problems. When you need to know if you should update your PC or not, it is in particular towards the expected performance that you turn. On this point, AMD quickly warned its users, AMD processors did not mix well with the new system.

This is now a thing of the past, thanks to two sets of updates to be installed on PC to improve performance.

Microsoft fixes its issues with update KB5006746

Recall that AMD’s performance problem with Windows 11 came from two identified sources. First, a problem with the management of the L3 cache memory of the processor could cause a decrease in performance of 3 to 5% in certain software, in particular certain video games.





The problem obviously came from Microsoft since an update to Windows 11 must correct this. This is the update KB5006746 dated October 21, 2021. You just have to go through Windows Update to download and install this update on the PC. This update also brings many fixes for Windows 11 which should make it more stable and efficient.

AMD also has a patch for you to install

AMD Ryzen processors had a second problem with Windows 11. Poor management in the scheduling of the different cores of the processor could slow its performance. This was especially the case on 8-core processors with a TDP above 65W, i.e. the most powerful processors and where the customer expects high-end performance.

To correct this problem, you need to update the AMD Chipset Driver to version 3.10.08.506.

The download is done directly from the AMD website, and the installation starts with a simple double click on the file.

This package of updates for all the important components of the PC continent including an update of AMD Processor Power Management which precisely allows better control of the processor cores.

According to our first observations, carried out on two machines, the updates seem to correct the performance problems encountered by AMD Ryzen chips with Windows 11.