how to install any android application (APK)

Microsoft now offers to install Android apps directly on Windows 11.

This was one of the flagship features announced by Microsoft for Windows 11: the ability to install Android applications directly from the Amazon App Store integrated into the Microsoft Store. Late, the feature ended up being launched by Microsoft on October 20. Here’s how to install Android apps on Windows 11.

Prerequisites

To be able to install Android apps on Windows 11, you must meet several criteria.

First of all, the PC must be running Windows 11 (build 22000.xxx) and have access to virtualization. To check this criterion, run “System information” and look at the line “Hyper-V” to check if virtualization is enabled in the firmware. If this is not the case, it will be necessary to go through the UEFI parameters to activate the corresponding parameter (SVM for AMD or VT for Intel).

You should also set the PC region to ” United States “. To do this, go to the settings of Windows 11, in the Time and language section, and in the section “Language and region”. The change is effective immediately.

Finally, for the moment it is necessary to be a member of the Insider program in the Beta channel. The Microsoft Store must be updated, to at least version 22110.1402.6.0.

How to install an Android application on Windows?

If you meet all the prerequisites, the rest of the operations will be very simple. First, go to the Microsoft Store to download the Amazon App Store. This will also trigger installing Windows Subsystem for Android.

You should now be able to launch the application “Windows Subsystem for Android”.





This application is used to manage the behavior of Android applications. You can for example choose to activate the subsystem ” as necessary “, that is to say only when launching an application, or when ” Continued “, that is to say permanently. This last option increases consumption, but allows you to launch applications faster.

How to install an APK application?

For the rest of the operations, you must activate the option “Developer mode” which will allow you to easily install APK applications with ADB.

Step One: Download and Extract Android Platform SDK Tools

Using Windows File Explorer, go to the platform-tools folder you just extracted. In this folder, right click and “Open in Windows Terminal”.

In the terminal, you can connect to the Android subsystem with the following command:. Adb.exe connect 127.0.0.1:58526. The address to type is indicated in the Windows Subsystem for Android application.

The last operations are simple: with the file explorer, copy the APK file to the platform-tools folder, and in the terminal, use the command:. Adb.exe install ‘apk_name.apk’.

To download apps in APK format, you can use Frandroid Apps. Please note, Microsoft does not integrate Google Play Services with Windows 11. Certain applications such as those from Google may not work.