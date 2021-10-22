Huawei unveils Watch GT 3 to compete with Apple Watch Series 7

As expected, Huawei has announced several products for France. In addition to the Nova 9, the Chinese brand has announced the arrival of the Watch GT 3, a new connected watch that will accompany the Watch 3 from June 2021. It replaces the Watch GT 2, released two years ago. It will be available on December 18 from 229 euros.

Huawei is not determined to abandon the European market thanks to which it has become the second world brand in mobile telephony, or even the first under certain conditions. Of course, its inability to source the hardware and software technology to develop new smartphones has cost it dearly. However, thanks to an agreement reached with the United States, Huawei can once again equip itself with 4G. And 5G could be coming soon.

Read also – Huawei Watch 3 test: surprise, the first watch under HarmonyOS is causing a sensation!

This is how the firm unveiled the Nova 9 last September. And today, Huawei announces its arrival in France. Its price will be 499 euros and its launch date is set at November 2. Find in our columns a complete article on this subject. The smartphone will be accompanied by several products: the Nova 8i, the Freebuds Lipstick, the Huawei Sound Joy speaker developed with Devialet, as well as two smartwatches. These are the Watch Fit Mini, a jewel watch that is technically more of the connected bracelet, and the Watch GT 3 that we present to you here.

The GT version of the Watch 3

The Watch GT 3 is a smartwatch that succeeds the Watch GT 2 released in 2019. It is a “GT” version of the Watch 3 that we tested last September. Understand that it takes a large part of the technical sheet, but that it is aimed more at athletes, even if the design remains very classic.





Let’s take a look at the ergonomics of the watch. Unsurprisingly, the Watch GT 3 comes in two versions: 42 and 46 mm. It’s pretty classic. The Watch GT 3’s chassis measures between 11 and 12 mm. And she dresses in two colors: black and silver. At the front, we find the circular AMOLED screen. The screen measures 1.32 inch Where 1.43 inch depending on the version.

On the back of the box, you find the biometric sensors. Here, you have a new version of this sensor to gain in precision. Heart rate monitor and oximeter are always in the game. They are accompanied by a thermometer. Autonomous GPS is obviously back. Like other Huawei watches, the Watch GT 3 benefits from a high battery life: 2 weeks announced in normal use for the 46 mm model and one week for the 42 mm version.

The Watch GT 3 will be sold from 229 euros

The watch runs on a lighter version of Harmony OS. You will find the usual applications there, arranged in a new watchOS-like screen that we discovered with the Watch 3. In terms of health and sport, the watch interprets the movements ofa hundred different physical activities. And some activities are detected automatically, such as walking or running. Finally, the watch works well with iOS and Android thanks to a dedicated companion app.

Let’s finish with the practical information. The price of the watch is 229 euros in 42 mm version and 249 euros for the 46 mm version. Finally, the last important point, the launch date. It will be available in France from November 18. If you are won over, know that pre-orders start today.