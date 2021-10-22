Huge blow for Marseille before Classico!

A few days from a OM-PSG which promises to be already hot, Olympique de Marseille has received terrible news. The Phocéens could be deprived of their most sparkling rookie of this start of the season against the Parisian ogre.

OM: Cengiz Ünder absent against PSG?

We would have to go back to the 2010s to see such an attractive OM in the league. 3rd in Ligue 1, the Olympians confirm their very good transfer window operated last summer, by offering entertaining football with men in shape like Dimitri Payet, or the recruit Cengiz Ünder. The Turkish striker arrived at OM on loan from AS Roma this summer. Little known in France, the 24-year-old quickly put the Marseille fans in his pocket, thanks to his flashes and his very good footballing understanding with the rest of the team. Holder since the resumption, the latter could however miss the shock against PSG this Sunday, to the chagrin of his coach.





At a press conference this Friday, Jorge Sampaoli essentially returned to the draw conceded against Lazio the day before in the Europa League, and expressed the physical condition of his players two days before Classico. The Argentine technician mentioned muscle discomfort from his Turkish rookie, which could possibly sidelined against Paris. “Cengiz Under has a little embarrassment he felt at yesterday’s game, we’ll see if he can be available for Sunday“Said the coach, while mentioning that the rest of the workforce would be operational. The latter then unveiled that a decision would be made this Saturday.

Paris really favorite?

Unmissable meeting of our dear Ligue 1, the Classico has often turned to the advantage of the Red and Blue in recent years, especially since the passage under the Qatari flag.

However this season, not sure that the Parisian hegemony is as important as the past seasons. And for good reason, Olympique de Marseille may be at its best for years, and will play at home, a significant detail. It’s simple, since the start of the championship, OM have lost only one home game out of 6 games. For its part, Paris Saint-Germain is still struggling to convince and has a series of average performances since the resumption. In addition, rarely has a Classico announced itself so enticing.