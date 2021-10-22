“I do not make the PACA region pay for my house,” assures Karine Le Marchand, who is due to receive a subsidy of 117,000 euros.

This public money, put to the vote, will make it possible to pay for eco-responsible work in his Aix building, so that it becomes a “Educational demonstrator of energy renovation”. In particular thanks to social networks.

Karine Le Marchand has just been appointed ambassador for “agriculture and eco-responsibility” with Renaud Muselier, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Her new position aims, as she explained on Instagram, at notably “Propose ideas and concrete actions to advance the fight against global warming.”

“READ ALSO – Karine Le Marchand becomes ambassador for” agriculture and eco-responsibility “with Renaud Muselier

It is in this context that the host of M6 should receive a subsidy of 117,000 euros, subject to the vote of regional elected officials on October 28. Information relayed by Marsactu, an investigation site located in Marseille. In short, the vast residence of Aix-en-Provence bought by Karine Le Marchand must be renovated with public money, according to ecological principles, so that it becomes a “Educational demonstrator of energy renovation”.





This idea would be at the origin of the role of ambassador of the presenter. “It is because I buy in the region that I contacted their services, we talked a lot and I proposed my project., she testifies to Marsactu. It led to the idea of ​​me becoming an ambassador. We have very concrete actions in preparation. ” In particular the broadcast of the follow-up of the work on social networks and, perhaps, in a television program on M6. A website should also see the light of day.

“I do not charge my house by the region, nor my parquet, nor the work, nor the electricity”, she insists to the investigation site which obtained the grant application, dating from last July. We read that the essence of the project consists, in fact, in “Video recordings broadcast to the general public with an educational vocation [pour] to popularize the subject of ecological renovation in order to contribute to its massification ”. The region therefore considered that this echo was worth 117,000 euros.

Will this house be his? If the grant agreement has been signed between the region and the company of the host Potiche Prod, the deed of sale for the residence, consulted by Marsactu, is on the other hand in the name of Karine Le Marchand. “My production house will have the usufruct of the house for 15 years, she explains. Until then, she won’t be mine. I’ll pay rent when I go. “

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter.