“I made bad choices”: Magalie Vaé lost her million euros after Star Academy

Magalie Vaé was just of legal age when she won Season 5 of Star Academy. Invited on the plateau of Touche not at my post on the occasion of the twenty years of the musical tele-hook of TF1, the singer returned to her coronation: “Even if every moment, whether with friends or artists with whom I was able to share duets that remain outstanding, inevitably my victory, it is the culmination of this adventure and the beautiful conclusion “, she confided. The young woman was then questioned by on the amount of money won thanks to Star Academy: “I would like to know what you did with the money?” Asked Kelly Vedovelli. A question that could have disturbed some, but to which Magali Vaé agreed to answer without taboo.





Elia’s mother explained why she had not received the full million promised to the winner: “Unfortunately, I did not manage the money as I should have. But I was 18, I I was badly surrounded, I made bad choices … So today, I live like everyone else, “said the singer. As she had already specified on the set of It begins today last May, the winners of Star Academy have in reality never received a million euros: “You should know that since it is an advance on the sales of albums, it is already taxable. At the time, there was the ISF in addition, it was about half “, explained the former candidate.

