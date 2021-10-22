“I stayed for you”: the beautiful declaration of François Hollande to Sylvie Vartan

Wednesday, October 20, 2021, François Hollande was invited on the set of C to you to talk about his new book, Affronter. While Sylvie Vartan was also present, the former President of the Republic made a nice statement to him.

François Hollande is a fan of a famous singer … Come on the set of C to you in order to promote his new book, titled, Confront, the former President of the Republic was delighted to be seated next to an artist he greatly admires: Sylvie Vartan! When he had to leave the set, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine told him: “You miss Sylvie Vartan, François Hollande!“So the latter replied:”Oh no, if you ask me to stay, I’ll stay with Sylvie Vartan!“While the singer was present to talk about her album, Thanks for looking, François Hollande was given the last opus of the star. Grateful, he then revealed to Sylvie Vartan: “I really stayed for you, and for the album.“

While the singer loves being on stage, she explained: “This is what is marvelous in our professions, it is precisely that we forget everything. We are in our tunnel, the world can collapse, we are completely taken by what we are doing and for two hours, we share with people moments when they too we take them on board and they forget the difficulties of life.” WhileAnne-Elisabeth Lemoine slipped that politicians should take the stage more often, François Hollande said: “Or go to the show more often!“ Amused, Sylvie Vartan replied: “It’s one way, but it’s very similar!“, to which the host rebounded by declaring:”Do you find that François Hollande has points in common with Sylvie Vartan?“Laughing, the singer replied:”No but the showbiz profession and the political profession are often similar because we are not already loved by everyone and so it’s true, we love you, we do our best and there you go!“

François Hollande admires Sylvie Vartan’s career

Speaking to the singer, François Hollande replied: “We must already fill the rooms! In addition, whether we are in the show, the song … We leave a mark, that’s what counts! The trace that makes that from generation to generation … What I find most beautiful is when a song that we knew when we were young ourselves, is taken up by our children. Which means that this song has this eternal virtue!“

