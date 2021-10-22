More

    “I stayed for you”: the beautiful declaration of François Hollande to Sylvie Vartan

    Entertainment


    Wednesday, October 20, 2021, François Hollande was invited on the set of C to you to talk about his new book, Affronter. While Sylvie Vartan was also present, the former President of the Republic made a nice statement to him.

    François Hollande is a fan of a famous singer … Come on the set of C to you in order to promote his new book, titled, Confront, the former President of the Republic was delighted to be seated next to an artist he greatly admires: Sylvie Vartan! When he had to leave the set, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine told him: “You miss Sylvie Vartan, François Hollande!“So the latter replied:”Oh no, if you ask me to stay, I’ll stay with Sylvie Vartan!“While the singer was present to talk about her album, Thanks for looking, François Hollande was given the last opus of the star. Grateful, he then revealed to Sylvie Vartan: “I really stayed for you, and for the album.

    While the singer loves being on stage, she explained: “This is what is marvelous in our professions, it is precisely that we forget everything. We are in our tunnel, the world can collapse, we are completely taken by what we are doing and for two hours, we share with people moments when they too we take them on board and they forget the difficulties of life.WhileAnne-Elisabeth Lemoine slipped that politicians should take the stage more often, François Hollande said: “Or go to the show more often! Amused, Sylvie Vartan replied: “It’s one way, but it’s very similar!“, to which the host rebounded by declaring:”Do you find that François Hollande has points in common with Sylvie Vartan?“Laughing, the singer replied:”No but the showbiz profession and the political profession are often similar because we are not already loved by everyone and so it’s true, we love you, we do our best and there you go!

    François Hollande admires Sylvie Vartan’s career

    Speaking to the singer, François Hollande replied: “We must already fill the rooms! In addition, whether we are in the show, the song … We leave a mark, that’s what counts! The trace that makes that from generation to generation … What I find most beautiful is when a song that we knew when we were young ourselves, is taken up by our children. Which means that this song has this eternal virtue!

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © France 5

    2/12 –

    Sylvie Vartan and François Hollande
    The former President of the Republic is a fan of the singer.

    © France 5

    3/12 –

    Sylvie Vartan
    She spoke with François Hollande.

    © France 5

    4/12 –

    Sylvie Vartan and François Hollande
    Wednesday, October 20, 2021, François Hollande was invited to the set of C à vous.

    © France 5

    5/12 –

    Francois Hollande
    He stayed on the set to see Sylvie Vartan.


    © France 5

    6/12 –

    Sylvie Vartan and François Hollande
    Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine offered the politician the singer’s album.

    © Giancarlo Gorassini

    7/12 –

    Francois Hollande
    He was delighted to be seated next to Sylvie Vartan.

    © Agency

    8/12 –

    Francois Hollande
    He was very happy to see the singer.

    © Panoramic

    9/12 –

    Francois Hollande
    Conference about his book “Quand ça va quand ça pas: Their Republic explained to young and old” at the Paris bookstore, October 28, 2020.

    © Renaud Joubert

    10/12 –

    Francois Hollande
    Angoulême Francophone Film Festival, August 31, 2020.

    © Christophe Clovis

    11/12 –

    Francois Hollande
    Arrivals at the funeral of chef Gérard Idoux (restaurateur at the head of Récamier) in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés in Paris, October 8, 2020.

    © COADIC GUIREC

    12/12 –

    Francois Hollande
    Preview of the film “Mon cousin” at Le Grand Rex cinema in Paris, September 28, 2020.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFoot OL – OL: Paqueta fired from the starting 11 by Peter Bosz! – Olympique Lyonnais
    Next article40,000 homes still without electricity, Europe severely disrupted

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC