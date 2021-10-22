if he solved the Wanda Nara problem, Mauro Icardi will have to be accountable

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the Parc des Princes, a fortress that has become vulnerable

After a crisis that lasted several days, Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi have finally fixed up. Back in Paris yesterday, the beautiful Argentina sealed her dispute with the PSG striker in the same way that the great media unpacking had started… through an Instagram story.

“I take care of my family. Life will do the same with whores, ”she wrote, posting a medley of photos of Mauro Icardi. A message of reconciliation as much as insults to China Suarez, the Argentinian actress and model who flirted with her companion through private messages on social networks.

China Suarez points to its responsibility

China Suarez who, after several days of silence, had chosen to come out of the silence a few hours earlier, also on Instagram. Tired of being the “scapegoat for media violence” that she denounces, Maria Eugenia Suarez highlights the double game of Mauro Icardi: “I remained silent for a long time for several reasons, the main one being fear. and inexperience. Not knowing what to name the level of lies and atrocities that are told to support the news on television, minute by minute (…) I had to face men whose words I have always believed: who ‘they were separated or in the process of separating and there was no conflict. I feel in this situation an infernal ‘Deja Vu’, where I pay once again with my reputation for questions which are the personal domain of any woman ”.





Mauro Icardi will have to explain himself with PSG

Attacked on his attitude by the woman with whom he was flirting, Mauro Icardi will now have to give some account to PSG. First for his repeated absences in training, then for his forfeit against Leipzig and then for his rather disrespectful overall attitude towards his teammates and his employer. Between his threats mentioned to leave PSG if his beauty did not return and the sweep he put on his social networks to recover Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi put his private life before his obligations of reserve. He has also been doing very bad publicity at the club for almost a week.

Very straddling the image and which has established an “ethics bonus” for the players in order to avoid this, it is quite unlikely that Qatar will let this matter go. As to whether there will be sanctions (other than pecuniary) for Sunday’s Clasico against OM or on another date, it will be up to Leonardo or Mauricio Pochettino to clarify things …